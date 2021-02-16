Betty Jane Stanley PITTSFORD — Betty Jane Stanley, 74, of Pittsford, Vermont, died Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. Betty was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Cambridge, New York, daughter of Henry and Mildred (Groesbeck) Thurber. Betty grew up in Cambridge, New York. She met her husband, Bruce, in Vermont and married in 1976. They later moved to Massachusetts and raised their three children. Betty did chambermaid and mill work early in her life, later becoming a housewife and homemaker. Betty and Bruce then moved back to Vermont in 2010 to retire. Betty was a strong-willed, determined and sassy lady who loved to make the room laugh. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Wayne and Billy Stanley of Bennington; her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Robert Colburn of Pittsford; sisters, Florence Germain of New York and Bonnie Krisanda of Indiana; a brother, Henry Thurber of Florida; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Mildred Thurber; her husband, Bruce Wayne Stanley Sr.; sisters, Donna Dodge, Ruth Stover, Mary Stanley; and her great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Briar. A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring, the date, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to BAYADA Home Health, 2 South Main St., Suite 4, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
