Betty Kidder McCormack ROCHESTER — Betty Kidder McCormack, formerly of Rochester, Vermont, passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 11, 2021. She was 88 years old. Betty was the third daughter of the late Elma (Severy) Kidder and Edgar Clark Kidder, of Rochester. She was predeceased by her sisters, Vivian (Fay) Hill and Leola (Carl) Martin. She is survived by her brother, Alan (Phyllis) Kidder, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Rochester High School and received her BA in Education from the University of Vermont. Her love of reading, good conversation, the outdoors, hiking, swimming, skiing and riding kept her in good health and longevity. She was married to Edmund Joseph McCormack, who predeceased her in March 2021. During the early years of their marriage, Betty and Ed taught school in Vermont and Arizona. Upon retirement, they divided their time between Vermont and Arizona. The family wishes to thank Alma Avendano and her devoted staff, all of Tucson, Arizona, for compassionate care and attention to Betty during her last months. The interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Rochester Public Library, Attn: Jeanette Bair, 22 South Main St., Rochester, VT 05767.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.