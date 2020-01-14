Betty L. Cheney RUTLAND — Betty L. Cheney, 79, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, of cancer. She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Rutland, the daughter of Lester A. and Eleanor M. (Nelson) Peer. She worked at Midway Diner as a waitress for many years. Ms. Cheney enjoyed cooking, mostly baking cakes, pudding and donuts. Survivors include a son, Charles Cheney, of Rutland; a sister, Tina Johnson; caregivers Lisa and Fred Sargent; a grandson and granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle; and siblings Marion Ward, Dorothy Notte, Barbara Evanoff, Bud, Carl, Dick, John and Manny Peer. A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
