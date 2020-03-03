Betty L. Ellis RUTLAND — Betty L. Ellis, 77, died Feb. 29, 2020, at the Maples. She was born May 31, 1942, in Leicester Junction, the daughter of Myron and Buelah (Bennett) Gallison. She attended Fair Haven schools and was a member of the senior band attending All State in 1960. Ms. Ellis worked at Springfield Fire Department. She was a Cub Scout den mother and assistant to the Scoutmaster in Poultney, a former member of Rutland Moose Lodge and a trained advocate for domestic violence. She enjoyed painting, hiking and crafts. Survivors include two sons, Michael Ellis of Wallingford, Carl Ellis of Cape Coral, Florida; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ms. Ellis was predeceased by her sisters, Gwen Sumner, Shirley Gallison; and a brother, Gerald Gallison. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
