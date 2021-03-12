Betty Lou Bearor LEICESTER — Betty Lou Bearor, age 87, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home in Leicester. Betty was born in Ticonderoga, New York, on Nov. 25, 1933. She was the daughter of Fredrick and Johann Prahm. She grew up in Johnstown, New York, where she received her early education and graduated from the Johnstown (New York) high school. She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Muscato, in 1957. She later moved to Forest Dale, Vermont, in 1960. She had worked at Branbury State Park for over 50 years running the concession stand. She met Paul Bearor of Leicester; they were married on Oct. 17, 1973. They made their home in Leicester. Betty loved being a wife and mother. She enjoyed ice fishing and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and loved to shop. She is survived by her daughter, who was also her care provider, Deborah Muscato of Leicester; a special nephew, Michael Tebbetts and his wife, Sandy, of Leicester; one brother, Fredrick Prahm of Okeechobee, Florida, and a sister, Susan Saunder of West Covina, California. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Paul Bearor, in 1989; and a daughter, Thomasina Muscato, in 1973. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.