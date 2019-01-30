Betty Lou Skottet BARNARD — Betty Lou Skottet, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire, with family at her side. She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Charleston, Illinois, the daughter of Hugh and Norma (Cribelar) French. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Arnold E. Skottet, of Barnard and formerly of Rutland; her daughter, Susan Kent, of Barnard; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.
