Betty P. Tatro RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Betty P. Tatro, 88, who died Sept. 7, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Fr. Bernard Bourgeois was the celebrant. William Gower-Johnson was the organist, and Glenn Gregory was the soloist. The eulogy was read by Mike Rau. Bearers were Jeffrey Adams, Allen, Stewart, Randall, Harley and Gary Tatro. Burial followed in Tenney Cemetery in Mendon. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.