Betty (Parker) Morse EAST MONTPELIER — Betsy Parker Morse, 68, of East Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on May 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses. She was born Elizabeth Faith Parker in Burlington on April 26, 1952, to Helvi Enola Parker and Gilbert Harold Parker. She spent most of her young life on Pleasant View Street in Montpelier and attended Montpelier's public schools. Late in high school, a life turn led her to live with her grandmother, Vera Parker, in Mount Holly. There, she completed high school at Wallingford High. She went on to attend Johnson State College. After college, Betsy spent a few years working in local greenhouses sharing her love of the flora world. Then she turned to the field of health care and worked at several central Vermont nursing homes. She cared deeply about people, especially people in need, which led her to a life career as a mental health screener at Washington County Mental Health. Her fellow screeners remember her for her common sense and encouragement for others. Betsy's focus was always on "the other person," never herself. Betsy and her husband, Burr, owned and operated Morse Farm for several decades where her love for flowers flourished through her care of the many flower boxes, containers and pots that brightened up the business every spring, each lasting well into foliage season. During sugaring season, she made sure the boys in the sugarhouse always had their lunch. Her visits to the Morse Farm store always included a compliment or suggestion focused on making every customer's visit special. Betsy loved walking with her dogs, either on East Montpelier country roads or in the woods. She always carried a plastic pail which she would use to bring back quartz rocks. Over the years, she accumulated tons of them which now grace the walkway to her home. She is survived by her husband, Harry "Burr" Morse Jr.; two sons, Robinson Cole Morse, Thomas Parker Morse, and their two spouses, Miriam Bernardo and Monika Morse, all of East Montpelier. She also was blessed with one wonderful grandchild, Caitrin Elizabeth Morse. Betsy is survived by her two brothers, Charles "Chuck" Parker and Keith "Buck" Parker; and numerous cousins across the state. She was predeceased by her parents, Helvi "Sunny" Parker, Gilbert Parker; and her sister, Judith Lind Parker; as well as Burr's parents, Dot and Harry Morse. There will be no calling hours and a celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Betsy’s final days were made exceptionally better through the loving care of hospice folks. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
