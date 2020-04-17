Betty S. Carey RUTLAND — Betty S. Carey, 94, died Wednesday morning April 15, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born on Oct. 15, 1925, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Robert and Anna Mae (Saunders) Schaffer. She graduated from the Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Carey had been a longtime resident of Rutland, until retiring to Florida. She returned to Rutland in 2007. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Rutland. Survivors include a son, Robert Carey of Wallingford; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Willis W. Carey, in 2004; a daughter, Linda Bengaff in 1984; and a son, Bradford Carey in 2017. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
