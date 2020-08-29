Betty Sawyer RUTLAND — Betty Sawyer, 55, of Plainfield, Vermont, passed on Aug. 24, 2020, in a tragic car accident. Betty was born in Gardena, California, on June 13, 1965, to James and Lillian Hamblin. Betty attended, and graduated from Poultney High School in 1984. After high school, she started her career with Metro Mail before moving on to Eden Park Nursing Home where she became LNA-certified and then on to RAVNAH. After these jobs, she found where she truly belonged, at The University of Vermont Medical Center Dialysis Unit where she touched so many lives over the course of 13 years as the administrative assistant to multiple units. Betty was preceded by her father, James Hamblin. Betty is survived by her mother, Lillian Hamblin of Castleton, Vermont; her devoted partner, Michael Perry of Plainfield, Vermont; her son, Justin Wade and fiancée Daniel of Belmont, Maine; her second son, Jordan Garrow and significant-other Samantha and grandchildren Joselyn, Claire and Evelyn, of Bethel, Vermont; her stepdaughters, Jasmine and Jenna Sawyer of Barre, Vermont; her siblings, Rebecca Williams and family of Poultney, Vermont, James Hamblin Jr. and family of Poultney Vermont, Helen Hayes and family of Essex, New York. Betty was extremely passionate about her grandchildren, getting to Boston and any piece of ocean she could find. Betty loved biking, hiking, gardening and anything to do with the outdoors. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life at the Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St., Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The Vermont Kidney Association, a charity that she was extremely passionate about. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.