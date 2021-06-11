RUTLAND — Betty Y. Dumouchel, 93, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on May 3, 2021. She was cremated on May 21, 2021; her ashes were shipped to and buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. She requested no services.
