Beverly A. Hay SANDGATE — Beverly A. Hay, 81, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Glens Falls (New York) Hospital. She was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Jamaica, Vermont, the daughter of Russell Aldrich and Barbara Thomson Aldrich Lant. She graduated in 1956 from Salem Washington Academy in New York. She married Douglas T. Hay and they both owned school buses transporting students for the Town of Rupert for 40 years. Mrs. Hay was active in the community, especially with the Rupert Fire Department, and received the Citizen Award of the Town of Rupert. She was a former president of Salem Senior Citizens and a member of the Eagles Club in Manchester. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her baked beans. Survivors include her children Deborah Baker, of West Rupert, and Diana Baker, of Hebron, New York; a brother, Robert Aldrich, of Rutland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hay was predeceased by her husband Nov. 5, 2015; a daughter, Donna Garso; a sister, Mary Hunt, and a brother, William Aldrich. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Rupert Street Cemetery with Pastor Paul Mychack officiating, followed by a reception at the Rupert Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Fire Dept., P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
