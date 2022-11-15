Beverly Adams SHREWSBURY — Beverly Adams, 79 of Shrewsbury died November 13, 2022 at the Pines in Rutland. She was born on September 3, 1943 in Middlebury the daughter of Ellis and Pearl (Frail) Coburn. Mrs. Adams had been employed by Miniature Precision Bearings, then raised her boys and provided child care at her home. She enjoyed flower gardening, arts, crafts, bird watching, and day trips around Lake Champlain. Mrs. Adams greatly appreciated the care for animals provided by the Rutland County Humane Society. Survivors include her husband Carroll L. Adams of Shrewsbury, 2 sons Allen Adams and his wife Peggy of Mt. Holly and James Adams and his wife Cheryl of Gilbert, AZ, 5 Grandchildren Jason Adams, Thomas Adams, Nathan Adams, Cassidy Adams, Tatum Adams, 3 step grandchildren Brandon Fehd, Eric Sansam and Scott Sansam, 5 step great grandchildren, Sebastian, Bowen. Emelia, Jaxon, Riley, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Norma C. Ellis in 2018. Graveside service will be held 10:30AM Tuesday November 15, 2022 in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
