Beverly Choiniere WALLINGFORD — Beverly A. “Bev” Choiniere, 73, died July 11, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Oct.13, 1947, the daughter of Francis and Julia (Kuzma) Trombley. Beverly was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She married Maurice “Don” Choiniere in 1966 in Christ the King Church. She worked at Hannaford’s Market as a cashier and in the office before retiring in 2000. Bev loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and also had a love of animals. In her earlier years, Bev enjoyed ceramics, crafting and family camping trips. Surviving are her husband, Maurice “Don” Choiniere, of Wallingford; two daughters, Jean Phelps (Michael Gintof), of West Rutland, and Julie Halter (Jeffrey), of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; a sister, Betty Flood, of Rutland ; five grandchildren, Zachary Phelps, Matthew Phelps, Emma Halter, Elijah Halter and Katherine Halter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Burial will be held in St. Patrick Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
