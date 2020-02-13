Beverly H. Dennis RUTLAND — Beverly H. Dennis, 88, died Feb. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Swanton, the daughter of William and Glenna (Clapper) Holden. She graduated from Rutland Business College. For many years, Mrs. Dennis worked as a nurse's aide for Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association. She enjoyed flower gardening, especially orchids. Survivors include two daughters, Tanya Belgio of New Jersey and Robin Cagney of Vermont; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dennis; and two sons, John and Mark Dennis. The graveside service will be held at later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
