Beverly Hawkins CLARENDON — Beverly Hawkins, 90, of Clarendon, Vermont and formerly of Voorheesville, New York, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31 at the Pawlet Community Church. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pawlet Community Church, PO Box 116, Pawlet, VT 05761
