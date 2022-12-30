Beverly Hawkins NORTH CLARENDON — Beverly Ann Hawkins died unexpectedly on December 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Born September 5, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont to Raymond & Delia Gould, Bev, was raised on the family farm. She Graduated in 1950 from Rutland High School and immediately began working as a secretary at Central Vermont Public Service as well as helping on the family farm. She taught Sunday School at the Old Brick Church in Clarendon and in 1953 married her lifetime soul mate, Lester (Turk) Hawkins. She stayed in the area while he was deployed with the Navy and soon after he finished his service, they moved to the Albany, NY area in 1956. They purchased land in Voorheesville, NY in 1960 and Bev kept busy helping to build their home which they lived in for 45 years and where they raised their two sons Rod & Greg. While living in New York, Bev worked as an office secretary at Prudential Insurance Co., Tech Writer for Walter Motor Trucks, was office manager for All Purpose Construction and was the teacher’s secretary at Voorheesville Elementary School until she retired. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville. A tremendous lover of people, communicating and being involved in her children’s lives, Bev kept busy as a Cub Scout Den Mother, tending vegetable and flower gardens, supporting an assortment of school activities which included getting the boys to and from piano lessons, football games (and everything in between), square dancing, and being a member of the Heldeberg Twirlers. She was a master seamstress and could sew just about anything (including wedding gowns). An impeccable housekeeper, she also loved crocheting, decorating, needlepoint, cooking, baking and whatever creative project came her way. One of her favorite pastimes was watching the antics of the hummingbirds and of her great grandchildren! Hosting holiday gatherings for family and friends both in Vermont and New York brought her much joy. Travels took her by way of plane, train, auto, ship and motorcycle to Aruba, Hawaii, Alaska, Peru, Cooperstown and most recently this past year to Maine. A natural athlete she could hold her own skating, tobogganing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and climbing Haystack Mtn. Dressing up for Halloween was always a big deal and oh how she loved to chat! Eventually moving back to Vermont in 2000, a new home was constructed. While living in North Clarendon she became a member of the Pawlet Community Church becoming a vital component to the monthly pork suppers (always shopping for the best deals), she also volunteered for a few years at the Mettawee Community School library. Bev is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lester (Turk); brother, Raymond Gould; sons, Rod (Deb) Hawkins; Greg (Chris) Hawkins; grandchildren, Luke(Heidi) Hawkins, Morgan(Grady) Jackson, Erika(Steve) Schroeder, Tom Stauch and his girlfriend Lakota Gannett; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sophie & Jason; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by son David; parents Raymond & Delia Gould; sister, Bunny Moulton; grandson, Brian Stauch Life brought much joy to Bev and her easy smile would light a room. Being with friends and family always made her happy and joyful. Treasure the chats that she shared with you and remember her smile when you recall them. Memorial service will be held at the Pawlet Community Church on December 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pawlet Community Church, PO Box 116, Pawlet, VT 05761. There are no calling hours.
