Beverly (Hughes) Carignan FORT WORTH, TX — On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, Beverly (Hughes) Carignan, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74 in Fort Worth, Texas. Beverly was born July 10, 1947, in Poultney, Vermont. Her mother and father were Robert Hughes and Lena (Dillon) Hughes. In 1964, she married Charles Duval Jr., and they raised two sons, Charles III and Wesley. In 1988, she married Paul Carignan, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, whom she loved very much. She was a strong New Englander who cherished time with her family, was demonstrably proud of them, and was known for her independence, quick wit, and joy of life and all its many splendors. During her entire working career, mostly as a banker, she was involved in promoting women in the workforce and held positions in both the National Organization for Women (NOW) and Business and Professional Women (BPW). Beverly was predeceased by her father, Robert; her mother, Lena; and her husband, Paul. She is survived by her two children, Charles III and Wesley; two daughters-in-law, Lisa and Wendy; her stepdaughter, Holly and husband Rob; her stepson, Paul; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.lonestarcremation.com.
