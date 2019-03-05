Beverly I. Peters rites RUTLAND TOWN — The memorial service for Beverly Irene Peters, 91 of Rutland Town, who died Monday morning February 25, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, was held Saturday at the Aldous Funeral Home. The Reverend Richard Tinney officiated. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline’s in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701, or to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
