Beverly J. Blair POULTNEY — Beverly Jane Blair, 93, of Poultney, died Saturday, September 16th, 2023, at her home. She was born December 27th, 1929, the daughter of Glyn and Rena (Perkins) Roberts. She attended Poultney High School and Green Mountain College, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in Legal Studies. She married Charles Blair on March 17th, 1951. Mrs. Blair worked as a legal secretary, before moving to El Paso, TX to live near Charles’ AirForce base where they lived until Charles' deployment during the Korean war. Upon her return to Vermont, she worked at Esther’s College Shop. Beverly had an elegance and sophistication in all that she did, an avid reader with a worldly sense beyond the borders of the small town in which she lived. She enjoyed membership in the Poultney area St. David’s Society, and the Welsh Presbyterian church, along with visiting with her friends, and spending time with her family. Beverly is survived by her son, Steven Blair (Nancy), granddaughter Kimberly (Justin) Stedman, of Pawlet, and great-grandsons, Teague and Kian Stedman. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Charles Blair. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Beverly’s loyal caregiver, Sheila Saltis, who was unwavering in her support of Beverly. According to her wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
