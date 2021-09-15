Beverly J. King IRA — Beverly J. King, 92, of Thurman, New York, formerly of Ira, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 25, 1929, in Rutland, the daughter of Harold and Pansy (Derby) Taylor. Survivors include two children, Elizabeth “Betty” Bennett, of Thurman, whom she lived with, and Thomas King, of Sudbury; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. King Sr., Dec. 24, 2002; a brother, Leslie Taylor Sr., in 1994; a son, Robert King Jr., in 2007; and a grandson. Per her request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
