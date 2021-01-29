Beverly Johnson rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Beverly “Tina” Johnson, who died Jan. 23, 2021, was held Wednesday at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Pastor Erron Hubbel of Alliance Community Fellowship in Rutland officiated. Songs were provided by Andy Notte and Rachel Hilske. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
