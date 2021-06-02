Beverly M. Boyce FAIR HAVEN — Beverly Mae Boyce, 89, of Fair Haven died Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. She was born on Oct. 27, 1931, in Littleton, New Hampshire, the daughter of Fred and Marion (Boyce) Palmer. Mrs. Boyce grew up in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, relocating to Woodsville, New Hampshire, at the age of 11 where she graduated from the Woodsville High School in 1949. She married Kenneth Boyce in 1952 and they relocated to Fair Haven in 1963. Mrs. Boyce was employed for many years by the Fair Haven Union High School in the hot lunch program as a baker and for the last several years, she worked in the food services for Castleton State College. She enjoyed cooking, camping and her family. Mrs. Boyce attended the Hubbardon Congregational Church. Survivors include a son, Daniel Boyce (wife Holly), daughter, Leisa White (husband David), all of Benson; three grandchildren, Hillarie White, Shannon Boyce (Joe Ambrozaitis) and April Jamieson (Lee); four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Melanie and Travis Jamieson and Eliza Ambrozaitis; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, in 1989; two sisters, Kathryn Blair and Doris Fall; and a brother, Samuel Palmer. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Lodge F&A Mason #75, 131 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
