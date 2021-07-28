Beverly M. DiBlasio RUTLAND — The funeral service for Beverly May DiBlasio, 92, who died July 19, 2021, was held Monday, July 26, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Organist was Stu James. The vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogist was Laura LaVictoire Pierce. Bearers were Thomas LaVictoire, Eric Adam DeBlasio, Brian, Thomas and Brian R. Pierce, and Christopher Smyrski. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
