Beverly M. DiBlasio RUTLAND — Beverly M. DiBlasio, 92, passed away peacefully July 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Aug. 25, 1928, the daughter of Pasquale and Marjorie (Brewster) Garofano. Beverly was a 1946 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Bev was an Avon representative and worked at Lynda Lee Fashions. She later worked at General Electric for 18 years. Beverly enjoyed traveling, dancing, poker and going to the casinos. She loved the company of her grand-dogs, Molly, Rita and Ruger. She was a member of St. Peter Church. Surviving are three sons, Louis DeBlasio, Dominic DeBlasio and John (Jane) DeBlasio, all of Rutland; a daughter, Donna (Thomas) LaVictoire, of Chippenhook; seven grandchildren, Laura LaVictoire (Brian) Pierce, Thomas (Lisa) LaVictoire, Angela DeBlasio (Kevin Majeska), Stephanie (Christopher) Smyrski, Adam DeBlasio, Eric DeBlasio and Christopher (Amanda) Mangan; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Logan, Brian, Ty, Gage and Miles. She was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Kelly, Jennie Trepanier and Philomena Maher, and a brother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.