Beverly M. DiBlasio RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly M. DiBlasio, 92, will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, in St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Beverly was married to Louis V. DiBlasio for 66 years. He died Nov. 16, 2018. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the Clifford Funeral Home.
