Beverly M. Johnson RUTLAND — Beverly M. "Tina" Johnson, 72, died Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 4, 1948, in Rutland, the daughter of Lester A. and Eleanor M. (Nelson) Peer. She attended Pittsford schools. On Oct. 21, 1978, she married Thomas Paul Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was a longtime waitress at Midway Restaurant, member of Grace Congregational Church, American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary, and on the board of Templewood Court. She enjoyed home cooking, crocheting and gardening. Survivors include two children, Lisa Forrest of Brandon and Robert Cioffi of Rutland; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2019; sisters Betty Cheney, Dorothy Notte, Barbara Evanoff, Marion Ward; and brothers Wilber, Carl, Richard, Raymond and Manny Peer. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701, where calling hours being at 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
