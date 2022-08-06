Beverly Noble SHREWSBURY — Beverly (Carrara) Noble born March 26, 1944 passed away peacefully at St Francis Hospital on July 17, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband Jack, her daughter Debbie and her sister Rosalie. She is lovingly remembered by her granddaughters Shayna, Jenny and Shawna; her great grandchildren Dominic, Bella, Gabriella, Talia, Lorenzo, Brady and Zayden; her brother Ramy; her nephew Scott; along so many close relatives and friends, who will miss her dearly. Beverly was a spitfire of a woman, right up until her last breaths. In her past time she loved playing poker, Yahtzee, cribbage and shopping with her friends. She was so happy to retire from Winners and go home to Vermont. Living with Scott and Vicky gave her so many happy memories. She was never without a Dunkin Donuts coffee and a sassy comment. It is Beverly’s wish to not have any services. Her granddaughters are planning a celebration of Life on 9/24, at 2pm, at the German Club located at 75 Depot St, Broad Brook, CT. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating towards burial expenses at Key Bank, account #778611482457.
