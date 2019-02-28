Beverly I. Peters RUTLAND TOWN — Beverly Irene Peters, 91, of Rutland Town, died Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Rutland, the daughter of Irene (McMahon) and Robert Dezero Sr. Mrs. Peters grew up in Clarendon and graduated from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1946. She married Bernard W. Peters on April 11, 1948. Mrs. Peters was employed for many years as a secretary by the Grant Agency until her retirement. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Mrs. Peters enjoyed reading, music and playing the piano. Survivors include a brother, Robert Dezero Jr. and wife Eva Valente-Dezero, with whom she lived for the last 3½ years; a sister, Kathleen Foley, of Pittsford; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband on March 5, 1996; her parents; a sister, Roberta Rousseau, on June 16, 2007; also a sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in care of 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
