Beverly R. Loso RUTLAND — Beverly R. “Bev” Loso, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 15, 2021, at her home, after a long illness. Born July 23, 1931, in Rutland, Vermont, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Marion Davis-Senecal. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1949. Beverly married Robert J. Loso Sr. in 1952; together, they had four sons, Robert, Jeffrey, Kevin and Michael. As a military family, they lived near several Navy bases in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, Duluth, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, North Carolina, before returning to Rutland in 1967. Bev was a dear friend to all and a cherished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Those who were blessed to have Bev as a part of their lives knew that, if in need, she was there without having to be asked. Beverly was employed as a waitress at several local restaurants and was loved by her many customers over the years. She looked forward to working at the Vermont State Fair for many years as “Bev, the fried bread dough lady.” Beverly is survived by her sister, Roberta Maltese and her husband, Ken; her sons, Robert Loso Jr. and his wife, Wendy Cahee-Loso, Jeffrey Charles and his life partner, Debbie Perron, Kevin Loso and his life partner, Debra Marro, and Michael Loso, all of Rutland; her grandchildren, Christopher Loso, Erica Loso, Jessi Travers-Moulton, Hannah Loso, Nathan Loso, Rylee Loso and Felisha, Erica Loso and companion Jerry Fowler; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kathryn Fowler, Simon and Gwendolyn Moulton, Zachary and Madeline Loso-Scowden, Johnathan, Kyle, Audysie and Talia; and several nieces and nephews, including Kelly and Christopher Sargent who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Bev.” She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Loso Sr.; and her nephew, Dale Sargent. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rutland Open Door Mission, 31 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.