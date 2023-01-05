Beverly A. Roberts NORTH PORT, FL — Beverly Ann Roberts died suddenly on December 24, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born March 31, 1940, in Springfield to Kenneth and Ana (Eddy) Walker of Weston. She graduated from Chester High School and joined the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged she attend the Rutland Business school. She worked in the Rutland area while raising a family. Bev loved camping, golfing, making greeting cards and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Raymond Roberts, her brother Francis Walker, her children, Sheri Spain, Pam Justiniano (Julio), Daughter in law Alice Whitaker (Stevens), Todd Whitaker (Wendi) two step-children, Lee Roberts (Katia), Nicole Parker (Scott), 11 grandchildren, Jen (Josh), Seth (Molly), Daniel, Diego (Jessica), T.J., Chrissi (Kevin), Olivia (fiancé Kevin), Joe, Jack, Jacob and Emma, 4 great grandchildren, Sawyer, Weston, Maverick and Ronin and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, our sweet Auntie, her brother Calvin, her sister Linda, her son-in-law Brian Spain, and her beloved son Kevin Whitaker. Services will be at a later date in Weston, Vermont.
