Beverly W. Coote WALLINGFORD — Beverly W. Coote, 85, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 13, 1935, in Rutland, the daughter of Alfred I. and Nellie (Chambers) Walker. She married William C. Coote Sr. on Jan. 24, 1953. Mrs. Coote was employed by Moore Business forms for 27 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Red Brick Church in Clarendon and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31 in Rutland. Survivors include two daughters Sandra Waldron of Rensselaer, New York, and Susan Coote of Washington; two sons Norman Coote and Patrick Coote, both of Clarendon; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Coote Sr. in 1986; two sons William C. Coote Jr in 2004 and Michael Coote in 1994. Graveside services will be held next spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763.
