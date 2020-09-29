Beverly W. Jones CLARENDON — Beverly W. Jones of Clarendon passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, at The Meadows in Rutland. Beverly was born on July 18, 1933, the daughter of Omar and Irene Weatherby of Danby. She grew up on the family farm in Danby alongside her sister, Ruth, and brother, Fran. On Feb. 4, 1950, Beverly married Wayne Jones and together, this very well-matched couple raised their four children while operating Wayne’s Body Shop. “Bev” was a devoted wife and homemaker and to her children, she was both a great mother and great friend. Bev and Wayne were kindred spirits and seldom apart as together, they shared a passion and talent for gardening, restoring and decorating many of their homes, frequent trips to Maine and “kicking a few tires” on their Sunday drives. They were also great lovers of animals and enjoyed the companionship of many memorable pets over the years while taking great pleasure in observing the birds at the feeders just outside their sunroom window. Bev was also a passionate cook and baker as Bev and Wayne always welcomed family home for holidays and many other occasions. Bev is survived by her daughter, Deborah Perry and husband Jack of Ira, daughter Linda Austin and husband Jimmy of Wallingford, son Gary Jones and wife Nancy of Clarendon, and son-in-law Dan LeCours of St. Albans. She also leaves behind her sister, Ruth McGuire of Poultney. Survivors also include grandchildren, Todd Smith of Wallingford, Julie Grandchamp (Bruce) of Highgate Springs, Tim Smith (Kelly) of Tinmouth, Steve Perry (Kate) of Center Rutland, and Lucas LeCours of St. Albans. Great-grandchildren include Brandon Coburn, Kaelob Smith, Madelyn Smith, Kameron Smith, Owen Smith, Ryan Smith, Izzy Smith and Felson Perry. Bev also had a very special bond with nephew Bobby Jones and wife Racheal. Bev was predeceased by her parents, Omar and Irene Wetherby; husband Wayne Jones; daughter Gail LeCours; brother Fran Wetherby; and brother-in-law Eddie McGuire. Bev’s family would like to thank The Meadows for the care they offered to Bev in her final years. Also, anyone wishing to honor Bev’s memory might consider a donation in her name to The Meadows, BAYADA Home Health Care, or the Rutland County Humane Society. To honor Beverly’s wishes, there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.