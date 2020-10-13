Beverly W. Jones rites CLARENDON — The graveside service for Beverly W. Jones, 86, who died Sept. 26, 2020, and her husband, Wayne H. Jones, were held Saturday in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Beverly Anderson, pastor of United Church of Christ. Friends and family shared remembrances. Military honors for Mr. Jones were performed by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Brian Fitzsimmons sounded taps and presented the flag. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
