Beverly Webster Staruski CENTER RUTLAND — Beverly Webster Staruski, 90, of Rutland Town, died Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Proctor, the daughter of William and Hazel (Cheney) Cummings. Mrs. Staruski graduated from the Brandon High School in 1947. She had been employed for 28 years as the executive secretary to the superintendent of the Brandon Training School then she worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 10 years until her retirement in 2003. Mrs. Staruski was a member of the Catholic Daughters, St. Mary’s Church in Brandon, for many years and then St. Bridget’s Church. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, traveling and cooking. During her retirement, she enjoyed her Florida home and cooking with her husband at various camps and lodges. Survivors include her daughter and caregiver, Cathleen Kapitanski (Thomas), of Center Rutland; two grandsons Jason and Kyle, one granddaughter, Cortni, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Irving Webster in 1960 and Anthony Staruski in 2010; a daughter, Paula Larocque in 2017; a son, Bruce Webster in 2018; a grandson, Peter Larocque in 2004; a sister and two brothers. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service was held in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were by the Barnard Funeral Home.
