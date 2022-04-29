Bill Collins SOUTH ROYALTON — Bill Collins, 62, of South Royalton, Vermont, passed away on April 26, 2022, after a tough battle with ALS. He was a man of strong, Christian faith and is now home with his Lord, Jesus Christ. We have no doubt he is up there rocking with the big man himself, to some Pink Floyd, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jeremy Camp. Bill was born on June 3, 1959, to Ray and Dora Collins, in Windsor, Vermont. After graduating from South Royalton High School in 1978, Bill went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Shari (Tabor) Collins. They married in 1981 and over the next 40 years, went on to have many adventures, including living in Florida, Tennessee, and eventually settling back in their hometown of South Royalton, Vermont. Bill and Shari have two beautiful daughters, Laurel Bicknell (35), of South Royalton, Vermont, and Julia Collins (31), of Crosby, Minnesota. As a young man in his early-20s, Bill was known for his baked goods at the “Back Home Cafe” in Rutland, Vermont. He went on from there to be an insurance agent for a few years around the South Royalton area. Bill spent the rest of his career driving commercial buses, working for Vermont Transit and Dartmouth Coach for over 25 years. He was a people-person and always came home to his family with stories from his travels. He enjoyed the outdoors and in his free time, you could always find Bill out in the woods on his property, or puttering around the barn, building and fixing things. But most of all, he loved being a husband, a dad and a grandpa. Bill was a family man who couldn’t get enough of his loved ones. He will be thoroughly missed by all. Bill was predeceased by his father, Ray Collins. He is survived by his wife, Shari Collins; daughter Laurel Bicknell and son-in-law Henry Bicknell, their two children, Viola and Louisa; his daughter, Julia Collins; his mother, Dora Collins, of South Royalton, Vermont; his siblings, Ruby (Harvey) Ballou, of South Royalton, Vermont, Jo-Anne Miller, of South Royalton, Vermont, Mike (Lori) Collins, of Cornish, New Hampshire, and Ray (Kate) Collins, of South Royalton, Vermont; his in-laws, Raymond (Kelly) Tabor, of Pittsford, Vermont, and Ivy (Peter) Tabor-Rogers, of Fairlee, Vermont. A memorial funeral service will take place Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of South Royalton in South Royalton, Vermont, with Rev. Josh Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Care Net Pregnancy Center, 1 Main St., Suite 2, West Lebanon, NH 03784. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
