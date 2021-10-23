Billy "Sonny" Drummond RUTLAND — Billy M. “Sonny” Drummond, 73, died Oct. 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of William and Maude Drummond. He was a US Navy Vietnam War veteran. Mr. Drummond was owner of Drummond & Son Plumbing and Heating. Survivors include his wife, Connie (Smith) Drummond, of Rutland; two children, Christopher Drummond, of Danby, Jennifer Gagne, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; two stepchildren, Rick Bidgood, of Rutland, Karen Czarnecki, of Ira; and a brother, Nathan Drummond, of Norwich, Connecticut. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
