Billy J. Jones RUTLAND — Billy J. Jones, 33, died Nov. 23, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1988, the son of Ronald J. and Susan J. (Stone) Ritchie. He graduated in 2006 from Rutland High School. Mr. Jones was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cornhole tournaments and watching MMA fights. Survivors include his wife, Crystal (Martin) Jones; his parents; two stepdaughters, Aleah and Ashley Martin; four siblings, Amy Smith, of West Rutland, Ronald, Michael and Allen Jones, all of Rutland; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Jessica Jones. A calling hour will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.