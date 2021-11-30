Blaine A. Thresher ROCHESTER — Blaine Amery Thresher, 48, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 16, 1973, in Rutland, the son of Jack and Barbara (Mailhiot) Thresher. He graduated from Rochester High School. Mr. Thresher was employed as a carpenter and painter until becoming disabled. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gold panning. Survivors include his girlfriend, Maryellen Willard, and her son, Seth Flynn, whom he raised as his own; three siblings, John Thresher, Pam Mitchell, both of Rochester, Paula Pearce, of Virginia; several nieces and nephews. Per his request, there are no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
