Blair H. Campbell RUTLAND — Blair Hendron Campbell, 86, died peacefully at home on April 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Born March 28, 1936, in Beaver Falls, New York, the son of Francis and Florence Campbell, Blair and his sister, Virginia Isaacson, experienced living in various parts of the USA growing up. The family settled in Nyack, New York, during Blair's high school years. Blair graduated from Nyack High where he was an outstanding all-around athlete in football, wrestling and track. In 1960, he earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, where he still managed to compete at the collegiate level as a wrestler and was a member of the Alpha Psi Fraternity. His curiosity for medicine brought him to the University of New Hampshire, where he earned his second doctorate, in Human Physiology. Simultaneously, showing his endless interest in learning, Blair taught himself the trade of construction, and was the owner of Rutland Foundations. Blair came to Vermont with his wife, Maryanne Faccioli, in 1960 and practiced large and small animal medicine. Soon after moving to Vermont, he built the Mendon Animal Clinic and later, built Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland, Vermont, and remained in practice there throughout his veterinarian career. His unparalleled care and admiration for animals made him a beloved vet in the area. During the '60s and '70s, Blair was a professor at Castleton State College and taught Physiology. Blair had a lifelong entrepreneurial spirit, and was forever researching and inventing. He engineered and manufactured multiple pet products that will remain in the veterinary field eternally. After retirement, Blair and his partner of 24 years, Donna Gilman, traveled the world and fulfilled his lifelong dream of being close to the sea, enjoying a simple home in a close-knit community in Key Largo with their fishing boat close by. During the summer months, they experienced immense joy on their boat in Chimney Point in Addison, Vermont, and maintained close friendships with their fellow boating family. Blair loved life and chose to be at home in Vermont during his last years, surrounded and cared for by his loving family. On April 22, shortly after he spotted the first daffodil in the yard, he passed away in comfort. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Seth Coombs and Rutland Hospice, specifically Cindy, who took extremely good care of Blair and our family. His memory and spirit will be held close as the beloved partner of Donna Gilman and her warm-hearted family; a loving father to Glenn Campbell and Julie Campbell; a revered grandfather to Madison Blair Roth, Spencer Campbell, Otis Gray and Cooper Gray. Blair found immense joy in his great-grandson, Jackson Blair Roth. Blair's passing was preceded by the peaceful death of his wonderful sister, Ginny Isaacson, in late-2021. There are also numerous family members and friends who will miss Blair's presence, including Mark Gilman, Michael Gilman, Connie Gilman, Joanne and Alex Caglione, Chris Isaacson, Doug Isaacson and Katie Isaacson; as well as Donna Gilman's grandchildren, Wyatt Gilman, Grace Gilman, Talya Gilman-Solomon. He loved and was deeply loved by his entire extended family, and will be remembered at their BFDs (Big Family Dinners) and "Thanksmases/Allidays" for years to come. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Master Gardeners, Diabetes foundation or Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Please join Blair's family and friends at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont, on Thursday April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. There is a reception to follow at the Southside.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.