Blanche (Bradley) Gibeault RUTLAND — Blanche (Bradley) Gibeault, 92, a longtime Rutland resident, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on July 9, 2020. Blanche was under the loving care of her son, Ernest, granddaughter Marlana, as well as Bonnie, Diane and Sue through the past year of her decline. Our family credits these people for Blanche being able to remain in her home until her final hour. Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Ernest A. Sr. (1/4/2018); daughter Susan C. Gibeault (5/26/2019); son-in-law Anthony C. Pettit (1/28/2020); and brother James V. Bradley (10/18/1993). Blanche was born on Dec. 29, 1927, to Leo and Pauline (Carver) Bradley, in Hoosick Falls, New York, where she was raised and educated. Blanche worked as a nurse at Rutland Hospital during her young career days. She went on to marry Ernest A. Gibeault Sr. on Sept. 17, 1948, at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Hoosick Falls. They settled in Rutland, Vermont, raising their six children. Blanche was a traditional stay-at-home mother. Blanche and Ernest loved family life having enjoyed the winter months skiing at Pico, summer months camping throughout New England at various lakes and oceansides to include their children, friends and the family dog, Rusty. In later years, extended family gatherings at the cottage on Lake Dunmore and the annual Cape Cod vacations with children and grandchildren were much anticipated and great fun for all. Blanche was beloved by her family and friends as she was an exceptionally caring and giving person. She gave selflessly of her time and attention and was a compassionate listener. She never judged harshly and loved unconditionally. Blanche gave special individual attention to each of her children and grandchildren. She provided a lifelong sense of the importance of family and togetherness - never a Thanksgiving with less than 30 people! Blanche could be seen around town with her "Nan" license plate transporting grandchildren and their friends to and from school and events, with laughter abound. She was a lifelong volunteer starting with the Girl Scouts of America, Rutland Hospital and St. Peter Church where she was a parishioner. Blanche is survived by five children, Ernest A. Jr. of Rutland, Mark (Mary Harlow) of North Clarendon, Maria (Jeff) Yanagi of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Bradley (Maureen) of Mendon, Jeananne Gibeault of Syracuse, New York; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Gardinier of Kingston, New York; Goddaughters, Meg Lauder of New Rochelle, New York, and Renee Vondle of North Walpole, New Hampshire; many nieces and nephews, Diane Gibeault of Rutland, Janet Miller of Rutland, Michael Fegley of Syracuse, New York. A Catholic funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Peter Church on July 13, 2020, followed by a graveside service in St. Joseph’s Cemetery where she was laid to rest joining Ernest Sr. and Susan. An outdoor luncheon was held at the family home on Town Line Road, Mendon, Vermont. The family is very grateful for the VNA Hospice for the care and kindness shown to Blanche in her last days. In memory of Blanche, please donate to your local food pantry. Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
