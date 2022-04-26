Blanche M. Durkee RUTLAND — Blanche M. Durkee, 71, of Rutland, died on April 22, 2022, at her home. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Dec. 17, 1950, the daughter of Carol and Edna (Blanchard) Wade. Blanche enjoyed shopping, spending Saturday morning with her grandchildren, going to yard sales, spending time with her family, and her companion, Andrew Davis. She was a hard worker her whole life and loved singing and dancing. Blanche is survived by two sons, Frederick (Jamie) Watkins, of Rutland, and Michael (Dawn) Tyrrell, of Proctorsville, Vermont; two daughters, Mary (Steven) Wright, of Rutland, and Connie (Rob Smith) Patch, of West Rutland, Vermont; a brother, Charles Wade, of Proctorsville, Vermont; two sisters, Rosella (Francis) Pecor, of Saxtons River, Vermont, and Edna McIntyre, of Bethel, Vermont; several grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Kyle, Catie, Chelsea, Rebecca, Wyatt, Tori, Faithanne and Kiani; several great-grandchildren, Amelia, Theo, Todd, Hayden, Payton, Willow, Jaxston, Isabella, Liluanna, who all loved her very much. Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Durkee; her parents; several brothers, Harley, Ernest, Ira, Oscar, Sammy, George, Frankie, Gary and Larry Wade; a sister, Hazel Livingston. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, in Saxtons River Cemetery in Rockingham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.