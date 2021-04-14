Blanche (Prunier) Plouffe NORTHFIELD — Blanche (Prunier) Plouffe, 84, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. Blanche was born on Nov. 30, 1936, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to parents Marie (Roberge) and Charles Prunier. A graduate of St. Jermone High School, Holyoke, Massachusetts, Blanche later attended Providence Hospital Nursing School. Blanche was employed at American Writing Paper when she met, fell in love, and married William A. Plouffe of Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Nov. 28, 1957. Blanche resided in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Wallingford, Vermont, and most recently in Ogdensburg, New York. She enjoyed being a homemaker to her husband and children. Once her children were grown, she began a career in banking to include Lisbon National Bank, First Vermont Bank and Community Bank where she worked until her retirement. Deeply devoted in her faith, Blanche was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Raphael’s Church choirs and St. Philip & James Altar Rosary Society. Blanche enjoyed bird watching, gardening, baking, reading, crafts and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her big smile, kind and generous heart, strength, but most importantly as a loving wife and extraordinary mother, sister, friend, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, William, of 63 years; and her six children, Susan Dirks (Robert) of Ogdensburg, New York, Judy Plouffe of Wells, Maine, James Plouffe of Williamstown, Vermont, Renee Carrier (Butch) of Bethel, Vermont, Michelle Plouffe (Kerry McDowell) of Frankfort, New York, and Nicole Carter (Michael) of Mesa, Arizona; five grandchildren, James, Jessica, Emma, Olivia and Noah; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Ella; sister, Theresa Luker of St. Petersburg, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Blanche was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Joseph, Roger and Leo; and one sister, Bernice. Special thanks to the staff at Mayo Healthcare and Gifford Medical Center for the outstanding care and compassion during this difficult time. Services: A private burial will be at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Last Mile Ride, c/o Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph, VT 05060; or Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements by Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
