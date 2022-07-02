Bobbie G. Williams AUSTIN, TX - Bobbie Glenn Williams was born on December 24, 1940. He went to our Lord surrounded by his loving family and the sound of Hank Williams, at home, on June 6, 2022. Bob was an Episcapalian and he frequently shared the strength in which his faith carried him towards the end of his stay here on Earth. Bob was the second of seven sons born to Louie and Billie Williams, a house painter and a housewife, in Lubbock, Texas. They didn't have much except for seven wild sons. Bob got in trouble for listening to his older neighbor Buddy Holly play rock 'n' roll music, and was there the day Buddy calmed a potential riot at a football game, as told in Don McLean's song American Pie. He joined the army with hopes of becoming a dentist, but while stationed in Buffalo, NY, decided the Army was not for him, and returned to Texas after his tour of duty ended. While working in Dallas, he went on a blind date with an attractive young woman named Patricia, who had two small children from a previous marriage. They quickly fell in love and married after only a few months of dating. At 22, he took on a ready-made family, and raised her children as his own, eventually adopting them. A few years later, Bob and Pat had a daughter together. After several years of successfully working as a manager for Pacific Finance in the DFW area Bob accepted a position in Tyler, Texas where he relocated his family. After three short years Bob decided to branch off on his own and start a company called Advance'd Personnel, an employment agency specializing in temporary medical staffing. While his company was getting off the ground he worked as a store detective during the holidays and as a repo man to make ends meet. In the years to come he was on the road a lot as his company expanded offices in Tyler, Dallas, Houston, Longview, San Antonio and El Paso. Bob and Pat found themselves in a position to travel as their children grew up and moved out. They fell in love with the northeastern U.S., and after a few years of searching, bought a farmhouse built in 1800 near North Clarendon, Vermont in which they spent most of their summers and autumns. They enjoyed the history and beauty of Vermont along with building lasting relationships with many wonderful friends. Bob sold his business in 2010 thoroughly enjoying retirement as he and Pat settled into a relaxing life. Eventually they made Austin their winter and spring home, lured by the irresistible temptation of grandchildren. Bob loved to play golf, hunt, have a Crown and Coke, his German Shepherds, friends in Tyler and Vermont, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins and his greatest love of all, family. He loved his family so much, and we are all so grateful to have been with him at the end. This dirt-poor kid from Lubbock lived a great life! Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, and five of his brothers: Aubrey, Rodger, Wayne, Jim and Mike. He is survived by his wife, Pat, and their children: Cyndi Williams, Larry Williams and his wife Tana, and Karen Whitty and her husband Clark; as well as his beloved grandchildren: Josh Williams and his wife Katie, Lauren Williams, Nick Whitty and his wife Nicole, Christopher Whitty and his two wonderful great-granddaughters, Makenzy and Rylie. He is also survived by his brother Bill and wife Claudia, as well as many nieces and nephews. And of course, his faithful German Shepard Jake. The family thanks Halcyon, Dr. Koenig who has so lovingly looked out for Bob and Pat over the last few years and Father John Newton. A memorial service celebrating the life of Bob will be held on August 20, 2022 at St. Micheal’s Episcopal Church in Austin,Texas. If you wish to donate to a charity in his honor, Bob was a big fan of St. Jude's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html , and Austin German Shepherd Dog Rescue, https://www.austingermanshepherdrescue.org/donate.
