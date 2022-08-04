Bobbi Jo Sundstrom BRANDON — Bobbi Jo Piscopo Sundstrom of Brandon, Vt. passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2022. She was sixty-one years old. Born in Bennington to Barbara Cameron Piscopo and Patrick Piscopo on March 26, 1961, she was the fourth of six children. Bobbi attended local schools in Bennington, Brattleboro and Rutland. As a young adult she held a variety of jobs including a switchboard operator at Rutland Hospital, the management of co-op advertising at an area motorcycle shop and as a sales representative for the Lorillard Tobacco Company. If asked though, her favorite job was being a mother. She was a hands-on Mom who doted on her two children. She encouraged them to have fun, play well and find kindness in their everyday lives. Bobbi was also a great cook. Many of her dishes including her special spaghetti sauce were made with fresh herbs and vegetables from a large back yard garden. She was also famous for her stuffed mushrooms and her delicious quiche. Even so the star of the show in her children’s eyes was her wonderful homemade pizza which often brought squeals of delight when it was pulled from the oven. In addition she enjoyed knitting and crocheting and listening to music of the seventies. Among her all time favorites were Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt. But more than anything Bobbi will be remembered for her indomitable spirit. From the time she was four or five her family nickname was “Captain” because she liked to boss her siblings around. And as she navigated life when trouble visited, she would always come out on the other side with a cheeky attitude and a charming desire to make you laugh. She will be a favorite with the Angels. Bobbi is survived by her son Cameron Sundstrom of Burlington, her daughter Jo Ann Sundstrom of Swanton, her brother Perry Piscopo of Lakewood, OH, her brother Paul Piscopo of Portland, ME and her sister Jo Ann L’Esperance of Lake Stevens, WA. Also nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends who loved her dearly. Bobbi was predeceased by her father in 1990, her mother in 2015, her brother Peter in 2016 and her brother Patrick in 2017. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller&Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
