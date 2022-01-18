Bonita (Wetmore) Shepard NORTHFIELD, Mass. — Bonita Jean “Bonnie” (Wetmore) Shepard, 76, of Northfield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Bonnie was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Marguerite (Whittemore) and Ray Wetmore, on Sept. 19, 1945, while Ray was stationed at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base as a flight instructor during WWII. She graduated from Rutland (Vermont) High School and became a fulltime mother. Bonnie will be fondly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Chris; sons, Todd and Brendan; grandchildren, Emily, Miles and Tyler; and daughters-in-law, Minnie and Stephanie. Often mistaken for the tennis player, Billie Jean King, Bonnie was a fixture during her working years at Northfield Mount Hermon School. Bonnie put her all into her work with students in her roles as dorm parent, coach, admissions officer, attendance officer and post office work job supervisor. She took pride in her work and fondly recalled the friendships she built through the years. Bonnie loved her family and was always excited to hear about new jobs, budding interests and the lives of her children, grandchildren and extended family. She also was a wonderful knitter and quilter who made socks, hats and quilts. Her family will miss her doting nature, smile and one and only “Bonnie-isms” - funny phrases and mannerisms. The family is planning to announce service information at a later date. Arrangements were made under the direction of Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial donations be made to Dickinson Memorial Library and/or the Northfield Food Pantry both located at 115 Main St., Northfield, MA 01360. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.