Bonnie A. Moore RUTLAND — Bonnie A. Moore, 65, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021. She was born in Connecticut, April 14, 1955, the daughter of Donald A. and Virginia (Deleva) Moore. She was raised in Shrewsbury and was a Rutland High School graduate. Bonnie owned Valley View Farm in Clarendon where she hosted yearly charity rides for St. Jude's Hospital, and later was a truck driver for the Town of Clarendon. Her love for animals defined her, and she was known for always having at least one German Shepherd by her side. Surviving are her two daughters, Lyndsi Fischer and Abbie Sanders and her husband, David; three brothers, David Moore, Jim Vaillancourt and Michael Moore; four sisters, Donna Moore, Valerie Suppa, Nancy Dayton, Lori Pickering; one grandson, Braxton Fischer; and her former husband, Tom Fischer. She was predeceased by her companion, Burt Austin, in 2016. A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
