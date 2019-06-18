Bonnie Jo (Dill) Kelleway PROCTOR — Bonnie Jo (Dill) Kelleway passed away, after a long battle with cancer, on June 15, 2019. She was born on Sept. 28, 1944, in Montour Falls, New York, to Joseph and Mildred (Angus) Dill. She graduated from Watkins Glen High School and Tompkins County School of Nursing. While working at Tompkins County Hospital in Ithaca, New York, she met her future husband, Richard. They were married on May 25, 1968. After college, they moved to Honeybrook, Pennsylvania, where she helped him in his veterinary practice working on Amish and Mennonite farms. In 1970, they moved with their daughter, Kathy, to Proctor where they had lived ever since. Bonnie was very active in the Proctor community. She was a member of the zoning board and the board of civil authority serving as a justice of the peace for over 30 years. She was a member of the Proctor Cemetery Assn. She volunteered for several organizations, including the American Red Cross, Rutland Hospital Auxiliary and as a 4-H leader. She was a member of the Proctor Union Church for 49 years. If you wanted to know what was going on in Proctor, she was the person you would call. She loved to bake and try new recipes, and was well-known for her cakes, pies and breads. For several years, she sold her baked goods at the Rutland County Farmers Market and had her own public access TV show. She was the head of the arts and crafts department at the Rutland Fair for many years. She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 51 years, daughter Kathy Cawley, son-in-law Edward Cawley and granddaughter Hannah from Colchester. Also surviving are her brother, Robert (Jackie) Dill, special nephew Jeff (Darcy) Dill and niece Julie (Jason) Curran; and sister-in-law Donna Jackson. A wake will be held June 19, 2019, between 4-6 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral will be held at the Proctor Union Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank The Pines and BAYADA Huspice for all their loving care. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
