Bonnie L. Rodrigue FAIR HAVEN — Bonnie L. Rodrigue, 45, died June 21, 2020, at UVM Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Nov. 17, 1974, daughter of Thomas P. Crosby and Deborah (Amsden) Worthington. Bonnie was a 1993 graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. Bonnie worked in banking and customer service for most of her professional life. Working with people was something she truly enjoyed as she had the ability to brighten the day of those she met with her sense of humor and wit. Her favorite things were spending time with friends and family, four wheeling — where she had to be muddy when the ride was done — and going for motorcycle rides with the love of her life, Shawn Bowen. Her favorite getaway was their annual Labor Day motorcycle weekend spent with OTHG. Bonnie had a huge heart and valued her friends and family fiercely. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own and also had a soft spot for all animals big and small. Bonnie especially loved her son Cameron Rodrigue more than anything in the world. He was her pride and joy and the light of her life. Bonnie is survived by her father Tom Crosby of Rutland; her mother Deborah (Amsden) Worthington and her husband Robert of Punta Gorda, Florida; her son, Cameron Rodrique of Rutland; her true love Shawn Bowen of Fair Haven; a stepdaughter Arianna Walpole of Indiana; three sisters, Kelley Catania of Newington, Connecticut; Erin St. Pierre of Greensboro, North Carolina; her twin sister Barbara Crosby Goodwin of Fair Haven; nieces and nephews, Sydney, Hayley, Aubrey, Steven, Trevor, Savanah, Devin and Shayne, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when circumstances safely allow. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Rd, Pittsford VT 05763, or St. Jude’s Hospital, 313 Washington St. Suite #310 Newton MA. 02458. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
