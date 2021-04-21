Bonnie R. Fish RUTLAND — Bonnie R. Fish, 77, of Rutland, died April 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Bonnie was born in Wallingford on Nov. 6, 1943, to Earl and Ruth (Delphia) Reynolds. Bonnie was a graduate of Wallingford High School. She married Donald W. Fish Sr. on March 23, 1963, and they were happily married for 58 years. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed boating, camping, riding motorcycles and traveling. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Donald W. Fish Sr. of Rutland; two sons, Donald Fish Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Benson and Michael J. Fish and wife Lisa (Carlson) of Rutland; a daughter, Tammy F. Landon and husband Kent Champine of West Rutland; a brother, Dennis Reynolds and wife Shelly (Cohen) of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Fish and wife Jenny, Brittni Fish and fiancé Myles Ricketts, Josh Razanouski and wife Katelynn, Travis Fish, Nicholas Fish, Logan Landon, Cody Landon and Alexandra Champine; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Assn.. in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
